Greater Victoria gourds get their steampunk on thanks to free ReStore kits

Stop by the Uptown ReStore or the West Shore location to grab a free steam punk’in kit. Use the kit to create your very own steam punk’ins this Halloween. (Facebook/Restore Victoria)

The spooky season means steam punk’in kits are back at ReSTore locations across Greater Victoria.

Habitat ReStore sells donated new and gently used items, raising money to support Habitat for Humanity housing projects. The shops, in Victoria and on the West Shore, offer affordable options for home improvement projects while keeping items from ending up in the landfill.

But each fall, they create and give away crafty kits to create the steampunk aesthetic – on pumpkins.

Kits are available at ReStore Uptown, 3311 Oak St., and ReStore West Shore, 849 Orono Ave.

Those who create gourds inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery can send pictures to volunteer@habitatvictoria.com. Photos will be posted to social media and entered to win a prize. Those who post themselves and tag @restorevictoria earn a bonus entry.

The winner receives a family membership to the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria.

