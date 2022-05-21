Greater Victoria groups join forces to host election information session

The free online session is set for 7 p.m. on May 25

With municipal elections coming up this fall, the Greater Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria to host a special information session this month.

On May 25, the two organizations will put on a free virtual information session at 7 p.m. outlining the many opportunities for the public to get involved in the election, whether it’s running for office, volunteering on a candidate’s campaign, or simply learning more about local government’s role.

“Civic engagement is a priority for us at the Greater Victoria Public Library,” said library CEO Maureen Sawa in a news release. “I have seen firsthand how Victoria’s welcoming city strategy supports newcomers’ sense of belonging through social, cultural, economic, and civic participation. I know this information session will make the electoral process more accessible by creating a safe and welcoming space where residents can ask questions and share ideas.”

The event is open for all to attend with the aim of encouraging more civic engagement among newcomers, people of African descent, Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and people of colour.

Guest speakers will include Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow.

“While this virtual session is for everyone, we know that Indigenous peoples, people of African descent, people of colour and other racialized communities are under-represented in every facet of the election process,” said Helps. “This idea came from the city’s welcoming city task force and is an opportunity to reach out to those in our community who may not see themselves in election processes, and whose views and voices are important to have at council tables to ensure that our council tables reflect the diversity of our community.”

Learn more or register for this free event at victoriavotes2022.eventbrite.com.

