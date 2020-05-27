With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a ban on large gatherings, this year’s Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides in Greater Victoria is headed online – though the walking is live. (walkfordogguides.com)

Greater Victoria guide dog walk turns to virtual physical challenge

Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is May 31 with an online twist

Each spring hundreds of people walk their dogs for a key cause – guide dogs. With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a ban on large gatherings, this year’s Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides in Greater Victoria is headed online – though the walking is live.

READ ALSO: BC Guide Dogs needs puppy training volunteers (video)

The annual walk raises funds for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides that provides trained pups for those with a variety of needs, providing greater independence, mobility and safety.

The national fundraising walk is held in about 300 communities across Canada and helps the organization train dogs for those with visual, hearing, medical or physical disabilities. To date, the event has raised more than $18 million with walks in both spring and fall.

READ ALSO: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind (video)

On May 31 the Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides will take place in a physically distant way with participants walking, dancing, running, biking or even just jumping on a trampoline – anything physical really – to promote the foundation’s mission and raise funds.

The inclusive experience does not have a registration fee or a minimum donation. Organizers hope to see participants build community by sharing through social media – with hashtag #VirtualWalkforDogGuides, @PetValu and @LFCDogGuides – which in turn could result in more awareness and donations.

Join the event online at walkfordogguides.com.


Most Read