Greater Victoria issues-based podcast celebrates one-year anniversary

The Greater Victoria-based Amazing Places podcast celebrated its one-year anniversary July 13 with the release of its 50th episode, featuring an in-depth conversation with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

Hosted by active community member and former Saanich councillor Dean Murdock, the episode on “tilting toward affordability” had listeners hear the mayor and host discuss ideas about the sometimes lengthy zoning and approval process in Victoria and ways to shorten that as a way to create more housing.

Murdock said the podcast focuses on local issues and invites guests to have honest and conversational dialogue. He’s received a lot of feedback in the past year from people who make suggestions, and a community has formed among listeners who are intrigued by and want to be an active part of the topics discussed.

“A couple who listen to the podcast make an activity of listening to the podcast together and discussing the topics. It’ll spark discussions about what’s important to them and what they want to see more of in the community,” Murdock said.

The past year’s conversations have primarily been with local elected officials and community activists. Murdock has also had international guests who speak to issues relevant to the local scene such as racism, and how that affects access to safe infrastructure.

Previous topics have ranged from active transportation, the importance of natural environments for mental health and well-being, housing and even conversations about the region’s unique craft beer scene.

The evolution of the podcast over the past year has been exciting, Murdock said, and he encourages listeners to reach out and let him know what they want to hear more of.

Find the podcast at apple.co/3hLa4vT.

