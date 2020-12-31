The Grumpy Taxpayer$ non-profit group is hosting its 2019 Annual General Meeting at the downtown Greater Victoria Public Library on Nov. 27. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Greater Victoria libraries list most popular titles of 2020

Old releases such as Little Women crack Top 10 list as readers turn to digital sources

Did you bury your nose in a few books this year? Many who visited the Greater Victoria Public Library’s (GVPL) 12 branches distracted themselves from the unusual events of 2020 with a good book or two – some new and some old favourites.

On Dec. 31, the GVPL released the titles of the most popular books of 2020. Millions of items – from books to DVDs to art supplies – are borrowed from the branches across the Capital Regional District each year and staff track the trends to see what library card-holders liked most.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria library highlights free digital entertainment offerings for at-home holiday season

The GVPL’s 2020 lists show the most-borrowed adult fiction, adult non-fiction, children’s and teen books – whether they be physical copies, large-print, ebooks or audiobooks.

The most borrowed adult fiction book was Where the Crawdads Sing – published in 2018 and written by American author Delia Owens – the book was also among the GVPL’s top books of 2019. Titles by Canadian Authors, Margaret Atwood, Emily St. John Mandel and Louise Penny also ranked in the top 10 – Penny made the list twice with her books All the devils are here and A better man.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria libraries shut doors until further notice

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2018 memoir, Becoming, was once again the most popular adult non-fiction book of the year. Her husband Barack Obama’s 2020 memoir, A Promised Land, ranked third.

Children and teens looked to series, trilogies and older novels to pass the time this year. Louisa May Alcott’s 1868/69 novel, Little Women was the oldest book to crack any of the GVPL lists and ranked fifth on the children’s list. Markus Zusak’s 15-year-old release The Book Thief topped the teen list for 2020. J.K. Rowling’s 1997 release Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone ranked first on the children’s list and nabbed the fifth-place spot on the teen list.

The most-borrowed lists for this year included many books published in previous years and the GVPL staff noted this may have been because the older titles were accessible online. As a result of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, GVPL branches were closed and readers logged in to online sources and, according to staff, the circulation of digital items increased by more than 92 per cent.

READ ALSO: What people are reading, watching and learning from local libraries during COVID-19

Anyone interested in signing up for a library card can do so online at www.gvpl.ca/get-a-library-card/ and those in need of assistance with the GVPL’s digital borrowing platforms can visit www.gvpl.ca/help.

Most Borrowed Books of 2020

Adult Fiction:

1. Where the crawdads sing by Delia Owens

2. Blue moon by Lee Child

3. The night fire by Michael Connelly

4. The testaments by Margaret Atwood

5. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

6. All the devils are here by Louise Penny

7. American dirt by Jeanine Cummins

8. The glass hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

9. Agent running in the field by John Le Carré

10. A better man by Louise Penny

Adult Non-Fiction:

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. Talking to strangers: what we should know about the people we don’t know by Malcolm Gladwell

3. A promised land by Barack Obama

4. The body: a guide for occupants by Bill Bryson

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle

6. Braiding sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

7. Educated: a memoir by Tara Westover

8. Atomic habits: tiny changes, remarkable results: an easy & proven way to build good habits & break bad ones by James Clear

9. From the ashes: my story of being Métis, homeless, and finding my way by Jesse Thistle

10. Catch and kill: lies, spies, and a conspiracy to protect predators by Ronan Farrow

Children (each series only appears once):

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, plus others from the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling

2. Guts by Raina Telgemeier

3. Wrecking ball, plus others from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney

4. Minecraft guide to farming by Alex Wiltshire

5. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

6. The Good Egg by Jory John and Pete Oswald

7. Matilda by Roald Dahl

8. Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery,

9. Waiting is not easy! by Mo Willems

10. Bad kitty goes to the vet by Nick Bruel

Teen (each series only appears once):

1. The book thief by Markus Zusak

2. The ballad of songbirds and snakes by Suzanne Collins

3. The hate u give by Angie Thomas

4. The secret commonwealth by Philip Pullman

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, plus others from the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling

6. The queen of nothing by Holly Black

7. Children of blood and bone by Tomi Adeyemi

8. The giver by Lois Lowry

9. One of us is next by Karen M. McManus

10. Throne of glass by Sarah J. Maas

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BooksGreater Victoria Public LibraryGVPL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sooke remembers 2020
Next story
GALLERY: Weather makes last day of 2020 one worth going out for

Just Posted

The Glendale Trail, which runs past the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific in Saanich, is closed due to large fallen trees on the path. (Lori Ann/Facebook)
Saanich’s Glendale Trail closed due to fallen trees, bushes

Parks staff expect trail to reopen in early January

Participants partake in a previous polar bear swim in Sooke. (Kevin Laird/Black Press Media)
Greater Victoria polar bear swims hibernate for 2020

Black Press Media wants to see your photos and videos, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Puppy kicked by stranger in East Sooke on Christmas Day

Dog currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost around $5,700

Sooke’s Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, died after the pickup truck they were travelling in was swept into the Sooke River due to unprecedented flooding in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park late January. (Facebook)
Loss, love and light: Here are Sooke’s top stories of 2020

Community mourns loss of three young Sooke men, free meals handed out amid pandemic and more

A foursome of golfers watches as one of their group tees off at McMicking Point on the Victoria Golf Club course along Beach Drive on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
GALLERY: Weather makes last day of 2020 one worth going out for

Residents say so long to 2020 with a breath of fresh air

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

RCMP arrested a man on a Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay on Wednesday. file photo
Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay

Corrections Canada had issued parole violation notice from Victoria the same day

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

Most Read