Greater Victoria not-for-profit arts groups to receive over $121,000 from CRD

Funding to support projects such as a community arts hub, choir program, mural festival and more

The Capital Regional District Art Commission is handing out $121,000 in its second round of grant allocations to local arts groups. (Photo by Pexels)

A variety of not-for-profit art organizations will receive a total of $121, 550 in funding from the Capital Regional District’s Art Commission in this year’s second grant allocation.

According to the commission, the 2021 project grant allocation is consistent with previous years and sits at a total of $240,000, distributed to 31 arts organizations, including 17 in this latest round of funding.

The funding will support such creative projects as a research lab from the Metchosin Arts and Cultural Centre, a mural festival in Esquimalt and various others.

Receiving funding for the first time are the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub, Voices in Motion Choral Society and Wonderheads Theatre.

“With BC’s Restart plan anticipated to allow for a return to organized gatherings over the coming months, we can expect to experience some incredible in-person and digital arts programming this year,” said Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday, chair of the CRD Arts Commission.

These projects will ensure the rest of 2021 will help renew artists’ creativity and demonstrate how arts are a central component of Greater Victoria’s creative community, he added.

To learn more about CRD arts funding, visit crd.bc.ca/arts.

