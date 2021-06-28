Former education minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan read to children at the James Bay Library during a previous summer visit. This year’s BC Summer Reading Club, staged by the Greater Vuctoria Public Library, is open to children under 13 and will feature artwork from Vancouver cartoonist and illustrator Zoe Si. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria Public Library gives kids incentive to read this summer

Summer Reading Club rewards participants for seven weeks of reading

The Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) is offering a summer reading club at all branches to encourage children to read outside of school.

The 2021 BC Summer Reading Club for children under 13 begins June 29, when Crack the Case-themed packages can be picked up from any branch. Participants will read at least 20 minutes daily with the goal of completing and logging seven weeks of reading. Once completed, medals and book prizes can be collected from any branch as of Aug. 19.

ALSO READ: Sunday lineup sign of success for Victoria eatery in new space after 33 years

“It helps kids develop or continue the habit of regular reading and explore the joy of reading for pleasure,” said library CEO Maureen Sawa in a release. “It also reminds families of the fantastic resources available to them through their local library.”

The reading club gives children incentive to maintain their reading skills as they approach their next year of school, Sawa noted. This summer’s club runs until Sept. 7 and features artwork from Vancouver-based cartoonist and illustrator Zoe Si.

For more information, visit gvpl.ca/src/.

