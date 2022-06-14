Greater Victoria Public Library hosting one day only Sixties Scoop exhibition

Exhibition on display at Central Branch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Greater Victoria Public Library is hosting a one day only exhibition on the Sixties Scoop on Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

A travelling exhibit that shares the stories of survivors of the Sixties Scoop will be on display in Victoria for one day this week.

This exhibit will be on display at Greater Victoria Public Library’s Central Branch (735 Broughton St.) on Wednesday (June 15) from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Titled Bi-Giwen: Coming Home – Truth Telling from the Sixties Scoop, it was created by the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta (SSISA), and the stop in Victoria is part of a B.C. tour. It shares the experiences of survivors, including 12 personal testimonials of strength and resilience.

“The Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta is proud to bring this exhibit to Victoria that describes the powerful and emotional stories and devastating impacts of Sixties Scoop in Canada,” said Sandra Relling, president of SSISA in a news release. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Greater Victoria Public Library as we showcase this exhibit throughout B.C. The exhibit is an opportunity to share and educate Canadians about the history of Indigenous people in relation to the Sixties Scoop.”

The Sixties Scoop refers to government practices across Canada from the 1950s to the 1980s that led to an unknown number of First Nations, Metis, and Inuit children being taken from their parents, families and communities by child intervention services and placed in non-Indigenous families. Many of these children experienced abuse, mistreatment and neglect and lost touch with their families, communities, culture and traditional language.

READ MORE: Indigenous knowledge shared at Change-Makers Gathering Festival in Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria Public LibraryIndigenousVictoria