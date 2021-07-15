Greater Victoria rallies for residents who fled fire in Lytton

A view of Lytton on Friday, July 9, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Greater Victoria residents are rallying for the survivors of a fire that destroyed the village of Lytton.

A wildfire tore through the small B.C. community June 30, destroying 90 per cent of the community and killing two people. The fire moved so quickly residents fled with little or no belongings.

This Saturday (July 17), people here can help fill a 26-foot trailer starting at 10 a.m. at the Barnes Harley-Davidson, on Ed Nixon Terrace in Langford, with supplies for those in need from Lytton. Items requested include non-perishable food, pet supplies, gift cards and cash.

There will also be a hot dog sale by donation.

For more information, contact Tina at 778-535-6630 or e-Transfer donations can be made to Tina and Rob at tme2869@outlook.com.

The Esquimalt Lions are hosting a similar event, with a barbecue by donation, for the Lytton fire survivors on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Esquimalt Country Grocer,

Hot dogs and smokies will be prepared by Vancouver Island chef Michael Williams.

Tax receipts are available for donations of $20 and more.

B.C.’s fire risk soared with a record heat wave at the end of June that coincided with the province lifting more of its COVID-19 travel restrictions. Lytton and the surrounding area set a Canadian temperature record of 49.6 C on June 29, the day before the out-of-control fire.

As of Thursday morning, there were 308 active fires in the province.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

