Victoria resident and BC men’s horseshoe pitching champion Tom Moffat has been keeping his skills polished from from home, even before spread of COVID-19 started, by participating in online horseshoe pitching matches. (Photo courtesy Tom Moffat)

Greater Victoria resident shares joy in horseshoe pitching competitions from home

Horseshoe Pitching Online offers everyone the chance to compete

Dawn Gibson

News Staff

All of the horseshoe pitching clubs throughout the region may be closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that doesn’t mean residents can’t still toss a few ringers.

Victoria resident, and former B.C. men’s horseshoe pitching champion, Tom Moffat was keeping his skills polished from from home even before spread of COVID-19 started, by participating in online pitching matches.

“Right now basically everything is cancelled, league, tournaments, everything. So this gives people an opportunity to keep playing,” said Moffat. “We play quick, 12-shoe games using Facebook live, count up the points, share our video, and compete against someone, somewhere. It’s really an interesting concept, sort of like chess mail.”

ALSO READ: University of Victoria continues summer courses, shifts to virtual platform

Moffat started playing online 15 months ago, after he found a Facebook group, Horseshoe Pitching Online, with more than 1,500 members who regularly compete by sharing videos, and create on-going mini leagues and tournaments.

“I just finished up a little league of three-person teams,” Moffat noted. “My team won.”

Anyone can join in as long as they have a space to play, and can upload videos to Facebook. People who wish to participate also need to have horseshoes, use of a pit in their neighbourhood or have a pin to put in the ground, and throw the shoes from 30 feet away if you’re a woman, or 40 feet for men.

Some tournaments or leagues cost $10 to $15 to enter, but anyone can play at any time by challenging someone to a match and then posting a video of their game.

ALSO READ: BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

Though Moffat is a relatively experienced player, having played since 2002, he explained that there are various levels and people can always compete with someone at their own calibre.

“It’s special because you can play anyone, anywhere, and you don’t have to be part of club,” said Moffat, adding that the playing the sport is an inexpensive way to have a lot of fun.

“Horseshoe pitching is great because you can be six years old or you could be 95 and you can still play, it’s a sport for absolutely anyone.”

For more information and for those who wish to get involved with virtual horseshoe pitching, have a scroll around the Facebook page, called Horseshoe Pitching Online.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Victoria resident and former BC men’s horseshoe pitching champion Tom Moffat has been keeping his skills polished from from home, even before spread of COVID-19 started, by participating in online horseshoe pitching matches. Moffat built this pit in his backyard recently, using wood, sand and metal for the pin. (Photo contributed by Tom Moffat)

Previous story
Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

Just Posted

Greater Victoria resident shares joy in horseshoe pitching competitions from home

Horseshoe Pitching Online offers everyone the chance to compete

Life mimics art for actors in play about pandemic

Performers from Oak Bay theatre school see parallels with recent play based on 1918 Spanish flu

“Isolation is normal for us,” says Saanich dad with cystic fibrosis

Gordon Head man says now’s the time to approve life-saving cystic fibrosis drug

Victoria business still busy as people turn to books while in self-isolation

Russell Books says certain genres have gained popularity during COVID-19

Farmers’ markets still open in Greater Victoria

The Moss Street and Esquimalt Farmers’ markets are scheduled to take place, with slight variations

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Most Read