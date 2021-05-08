Greater Victoria residents can shred, donate electronics safely

Vancouver Island Better Business Bureau hosts event May 14 at Tillicum Centre

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to bring their unwanted electronics to Tillicum Centre May 14 to be shredded, recycled or donated. (Black Press Media file photo)

Whether they need shredding, recycling or donating, Greater Victoria residents are invited to bring unwanted household electronics to a drop-off next week at Tillicum Centre.

The idea is to give people a place where they can have data safely wiped and old devices properly dealt with, rather than being thrown into a landfill.

Electronics that can be refurbished will be donated to local charities and those that cannot be fixed up will be recycled.

“The purpose of this event is to encourage people to protect their electronic data from cybertheft, while collecting donations,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of the Vancouver Island Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB is hosting the event alongside the Electronic Recycling Association.

For people who want to see their data destroyed in person, the association will have its hard drive shredder onsite.

The four local charities to receive donated electronics are Women in Need, Victoria Natural History Society, the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness and Bridges for Women Society.

The drop-off event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 outside the Old Navy store at Tillicum Centre.

A full list of accepted electronics can be found at bbb.org.

