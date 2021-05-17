Participants take part in a previous Walk for Alzheimer’s. This year’s event is being held virtually and participants are asked to set a walking or fitness challenge during May. (Black Press Media file photo)

Participants take part in a previous Walk for Alzheimer’s. This year’s event is being held virtually and participants are asked to set a walking or fitness challenge during May. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents invited to set fitness challenge for Alzheimer’s

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s goes virtual during the month of May

It’s not too late for West Shore and Greater Victoria residents to join the thousands of British Columbians walking their own way for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Participants simply set themselves a walking or fitness challenge throughout May, while fundraising to support Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services. Participants are encouraged to get creative and ensure their plans to participate adhere to current provincial health guidelines.

ALSO READ: Choir study shows people with dementia can learn new songs

“We are so grateful to everyone who has registered for the walk so far, and are impressed by the adaptability and innovation they have displayed when it comes to supporting British Columbians on the dementia journey,” said Cathryn France, director of resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “The funds they raise are instrumental to ensuring that people affected by dementia have the tools to live their best life possible.”

The month of activity ends with an online celebration on the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Facebook account at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30.

The society is currently running a promotion to recognize the work of fundraisers. For every $100 they raise between the time they register and 11:59 p.m. on May 30, they will receive one entry in a draw to win a $1,000 VISA gift card.

ALSO READ: Cowichan sisters go viral on TikTok for early onset dementia awareness efforts

Residents who are unable to take part in the month of activity can register for an online auction in support of the event at alzbc.org/auction. Running until noon on Monday, May 31, its items include a hockey stick signed by Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat, hotel stays, winery tours and more.

To learn more about the event, or to register and start fundraising, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

 

