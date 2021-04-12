Greater Victoria Sikhs observe Vaisakhi virtually, but find a way to give out food

Food and taking care of those in need is a big part of Sikh teachings

Perhaps the most recognizable part of Vaisakhi is the mouthwatering food. Hundreds of volunteers prepare food to give out at the spring festival celebrated by Sikhs.

Of course, this year there is no in-person celebration. The religious services will be online, as the three gurdwaras in Greater Victoria have been doing since in-person services were cut off last year.

But giving out food, especially to those in need is still important. So the Khalsa Aid society has partnered with the Mustard Seed in Victoria and will hand out food, snacks and hygiene supplies on Tuesday, April 13.

They’ve been doing charitable work throughout the pandemic, but around the time of Vaisakhi are extra focused on food security, said Khalsa Aid’s national director Jatinder Singh.

