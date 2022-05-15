Greater Victoria tap water on tour from source to table

The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD) The guided CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD) The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests, Rithet Creek, water supply facilities and the treatment process. (Courtesy CRD)

The popular tours of the Greater Victoria water supply area and facilities are back on the agenda this June.

The Capital Regional District’s ‘Get to Know Your H2O’ tours connect residents with a tangible look at how drinking water is delivered from source to tap.

Tours leave from the CRD field office on a school bus and are guided to various stops within the protected watersheds.

READ ALSO: CRD acquires 58.7-hectare watershed to further protect Greater Victoria drinking water supply

The source to tap tour, recommended for those 12 and older, is five hours and follows the flow of water starting at the north end of Sooke Lake Reservoir. The tour explores the surrounding forests, Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir – water supply facilities and the treatment process.

Tours run Thursday through Sunday in June. All tours require advanced reservations, which tend to sell out.

The CRD also offers school tours specifically for Grade 5 students.

Register for tours online at crd.bc.ca/about/events.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDDrinking water