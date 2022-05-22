Greater Victoria tech community pulls together for Ukraine

Members of the local tech community gathered at Checkfront’s new downtown Victoria headquarters for an open house, but also for a fundraiser assisting those affected by the war in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Checkfront)

Members of the Greater Victoria tech community are finding ways to not only keep in touch with each other but help out a worthy cause at the same time.

Last month’s open house at Checkfront’s new headquarters in downtown Victoria saw the event double as a Tectorians for Ukraine fundraiser for the Ukrainian Canadian Cultural Society of Vancouver Island. Roughly $1,000 was raised, to be put toward the purchase of medical supplies for military and civilian hospitals, food rations, communication devices and other equipment.

“While the pandemic made it difficult for our tech community to connect, it was great to see that after two years we are just as close and supportive as ever. The fact that we could raise a little to support the people of Ukraine while celebrating Checkfront’s new office and our sector’s community spirit was an ideal way for us to start reconnecting in person again,” said VIATEC CEO Dan Gunn.

The fundraiser was the second this spring to target Ukrainian needs resulting from the war. In March, Checkfront helped raise nearly $2,700 with an in-house bake sale. The proceeds were donated to war relief efforts in Sumy, a city in northeast Ukraine that was among the first targets of Russian troops.

VIATEC is also actively promoting the recruitment of Ukrainian software developers to employers wishing to help those caught up in the conflict and looking to immigrate to Canada or work remotely. Visit viatec.ca/resources/#UKRAINE for more information.

