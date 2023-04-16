Kinetic Construction is receiving a Recruiting and Hiring Champion Builders Code Award. (Courtesy Builders Code)

Greater Victoria’s construction industry honoured with awards

April is the BC Construction Association’s sixth annual construction and skilled trades month

The BC Construction Association is celebrating Greater Victoria’s construction industry with 2023 Construction Month Awards.

Kinetic Construction is being honoured with a Recruiting and Hiring Champion Builders Code Award.

Builders Code Champion Awards are given out to those who are at the forefront in advancing the culture of the province’s industrial, commercial and institutional construction sector.

The BC Construction Association also selected the City of Victoria as the Supply Management Services Award winner for showing leadership in the procurement of construction services. This accolade is a Public Sector Procurement award.

The Builders Code Champion and Public Sector Procurement awards are being given out throughout the month of April.

Campbell Construction president Wayne Farey will soon be receiving a Leadership Award.

The 2023 Leadership Awards will be presented on April 19 and are a way for the BC Construction Association to acknowledge outstanding people in the construction industry and the companies they represent.

The full list of award winners can be found at constructionmonth.ca.

April is the BC Construction Association’s sixth annual construction and skilled trades month.

“The construction industry is going full steam in an extremely challenging economic environment,” association president Chris Atchison said. “Construction month is how we showcase the industry and recognize its contribution to our economy and society.”

