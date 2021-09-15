Stewart Gill plants a Garry oak seedling into a reclaimed portion of Anderson Hill Park in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Green team tackles invasive species on Oak Bay’s Anderson Hill

Provincial protocols in place, RSVP required for environmental work Saturday

Rain or shine, a gang of nature-loving individuals will gather in a park towering over Oak Bay in a bid to restore natural balance.

The Greater Victoria Green Team is hosting a meet-up Saturday, Sept. 18 to clear invasive plants in the Garry oak habitat of Anderson Hill Park. The gathering also aims to get like-minded people together, while respecting provincial health protocols.

READ ALSO: Volunteers plant $3,200 worth of native plants in Oak Bay park

Organizers ask volunteers to not participate and to un-RSVP if they feel ill, including with COVID-19 symptoms; if they or a family member has travelled internationally in the past 14 days; or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Safety protocols will be in place, including physical distancing, hand sanitizing and face masks are recommended.

Dress appropriately for the weather and activity.

A partnership with Oak Bay, The Greater Victoria Green Team leads the cleanup with registration at 9:45 a.m. at 572 Island Rd. The cleanup is expected to run until 1 p.m.

Space is limited, register at bit.ly/3z3aOBT.

