‘Guard cat’ retires early from B.C. Aviation Museum

When the COVID-19 pandemic started and closed the museum, ‘guard cat and mascot’ Marcus was unable to adjust to getting pampered only twice a day by volunteers. The museum has since found the affectionate feline a forever home. (Courtesy of the B.C. Aviation Museum)

A B.C. Aviation Museum employee who excelled at napping on the job has gone into early retirement.

After a decade welcoming visitors to the North Saanich museum, ‘guard cat and mascot’ Marcus had a difficult time adjusting in mid-March when the museum suddenly closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13-year-old, long-haired, green-eyed watch cat was pampered by a team of volunteers who stopped in twice a day to feed him, but the museum says it was evident that Marcus was ‘lonely, agitated and unable to adjust to an empty museum.”

READ ALSO: New dog greeter at Fairmont Empress is spreading smiles

“With the uncertainty of what the future would bring, the difficult decision was made to move him out, and thankfully we were able to find a forever home for him where he has settled in beautifully,” museum volunteers said in a press release. “We will miss his unique personality and affectionate nature, along with an unparalleled ability to keep the mice population at bay in two large airplane hangars.”

Having built up a loyal fan base with his charm and good looks, the museum has created a retirement fund for Marcus where his friends can donate to cover any unexpected vet bills. The public can contribute to Marcus’ retirement fund when the museum reopens, at which time a donation box will be placed in the front lobby.

“We look forward to the time when we can once again welcome our visitors,” museum volunteers write. ” In the meantime, we wish Marcus a happy and healthy retirement.”

READ ALSO: Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.