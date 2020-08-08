GVPL staggers reopening of three more branches in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria

More Greater Victoria Library branches to reopen in August

The GVPL has the highest circulation rate per capita in Canada, not including the contents of the newly opened James Bay Branch. (Black Press Media file photo)

Limited service is returning at three more Greater Victoria Public Library locations starting with Oak Bay on Aug. 14.

The Bruce Hutchison Branch at Saanich Commonwealth Place will reopen Aug. 18 and the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch starting Aug. 25.

This will bring the number of active branches back up to nine of the 12 locations.

Hours at Oak Bay, James Bay and Bruce Hutchison are Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon for “those who self-identify as seniors or immuno-compromised” and noon to 4 p.m. for the general public.

Already open are the Langford Heritage and Emily Carr (Uptown) branches (Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The Central, Juan de Fuca, Central Saanich and Saanich Centennial branches are open with limited in-person library service. The five remaining branches will resume limited in-person library service as part of Phase 3 of the library’s service restoration plan.

READ ALSO: Victoria looks to replace Central Library branch

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter