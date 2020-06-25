One of 11 families who will become homeowners thanks to a Habitat for Humanity Victoria fundraising campaign. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria launches $200K in 100 days campaign

Fundraising will support housing for 11 local families

A new Habitat for Humanity Victoria campaign aims to help provide 11 local families with affordable homeownership.

The $200K in 100 days fundraising campaign will help to complete a 10-unit townhome project in North Saanich and a small, single-family home in Central Saanich to house Habitat’s newest partner families.

“When I think about how the uncertainties of the past few months have made us all feel, I can’t imagine what it’s like to also live with the stress of housing instability and the lack of affordable alternatives in the local area each and every day,” said Yolanda Meijer, CEO of Habitat Victoria. “This crisis has highlighted just how important it is to have somewhere to call home.”

READ ALSO: Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula

The partner families are contributing 500 hours of volunteering on top of their full-time careers as drivers, caregivers, lab technicians, construction workers, educators and more.

Habitat is seeking minimum donations of $1,000 per person, with a goal to raise $200,000 between June 23 and Sept. 30. The campaign has already raised $23,000 towards its goal.

Campaign chair Sybil Verch says local donors are the key to transforming these families’ lives.

“I truly believe in the value of homeownership and have seen first-hand the difference it makes for families who partner with Habitat,” she said. “They have the drive and determination to be successful, they just need a hand-up to get there – and that’s where you come in!”

To donate or learn more about the family partners, visit habitatvictoria.com/youarethekey.

READ ALSO: New build lot secured in Central Saanich for Habitat for Humanity

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiserfundraisingVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Wishart Elementary staff say goodbye to students with drive-by farewell

Just Posted

Pedestrian advocate says pandemic has paved way for more walkable communities

Walk On, Victoria encouraged by traffic closures and expanded patios

Proposed Victoria townhouses would sell with no down payment

Crowdfunding movement aims to stop development on Foul Bay Road

Habitat for Humanity Victoria launches $200K in 100 days campaign

Fundraising will support housing for 11 local families

Sooke School District loses $2 million due to lack of international students

Loss of funding not expected to affect classrooms, thanks to reserve funds

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol ‘game’ at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

RCMP investigate after series of possible dog poisonings on Vancouver Island

Cops say hot dog with pill stuffed inside found in Parksville yard

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

POLL: Do you plan on travelling this summer?

Many Vancouver Island residents are packing their bags and checking ferry schedules… Continue reading

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

COVID-19 antibody testing underway on Cormorant Island

‘I would encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get tested, even if they did not feel sick’

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Most Read