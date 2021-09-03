Harbourside Lions filling backpacks for students with $3K donation

The Sooke Harbourside Lions donated $3,000 to the Sooke Food Bank to fill backpacks will the full list of required supplies for Sooke students.
Any student who registered gets paired with a sponsor who buy their supply list, that can range from $40 to $180 depending on the grade and the school. Over 120 students registered, and this donation from the Harbourside Lions will go a long way.
Other community members and local businesses have also volunteered as sponsors to supply backpacks.
