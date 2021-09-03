Eleanor Bawden (right) of the Sooke Harbourside Lions donated $3,000 to the Sooke Food Bank to supply backpacks will the full list of required supplies for Sooke students, like this one Kim Kaldal is holding. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Harbourside Lions filling backpacks for students with $3K donation

The Sooke Food Bank is coordinating donors to students who need school supplies

The Sooke Harbourside Lions donated $3,000 to the Sooke Food Bank to fill backpacks will the full list of required supplies for Sooke students.

Any student who registered gets paired with a sponsor who buy their supply list, that can range from $40 to $180 depending on the grade and the school. Over 120 students registered, and this donation from the Harbourside Lions will go a long way.

Other community members and local businesses have also volunteered as sponsors to supply backpacks.

