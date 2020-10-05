Harmony Project Sooke begins fall classes

Harmony Project Sooke has resumed its drumline and strings programs.
Students have a choice of in-person group classes, on-line individual lessons, or a combination of both.
Modelled after the Harmony Project in Los Angeles, Harmony Project Sooke is a non-profit society that provides musical instruments and instruction to children and youth in the Sooke area.
Drumline group class takes place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Journey Middle School. New students in grades six and up are invited to join.
Chris Rivollier and Alex Mold teach the drumline.
Strings classes are for students in grades two and up and meet on Tuesday afternoons: Level 1 at Holy Trinity Church, 3:30-4:20 p.m.; Level 2 at Holy Trinity Church, 4:30-5:20 p.m.; and Level 3 at Journey Middle School, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Individual lessons are 30 minutes long and are designed according to the student’s needs.
“[Students] often enjoy learning pieces from the group classes and also solo songs from Suzuki,” said teacher Maria Wang. “They truly progress a lot from the lesson to build their technique and to tackle their weaknesses.”
Teachers and students practice COVID-19 safety protocols.
For more information or to register, please contact Lorna Bjorklund by calling 250-642-6681 or email sookeharmonyproject@shaw.ca.
editor@sookenewsmirror.com
