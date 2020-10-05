Harmony Project Sooke’s drumline in-person group classes are back, but following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Alex Mold photo)

Harmony Project Sooke begins fall classes

Students have a choice of group classes, online individual lessons, or a combination of both

Harmony Project Sooke has resumed its drumline and strings programs.

Students have a choice of in-person group classes, on-line individual lessons, or a combination of both.

Modelled after the Harmony Project in Los Angeles, Harmony Project Sooke is a non-profit society that provides musical instruments and instruction to children and youth in the Sooke area.

Drumline group class takes place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Journey Middle School. New students in grades six and up are invited to join.

Chris Rivollier and Alex Mold teach the drumline.

RELATED: Harmony Project Sooke holds first virtual concert

Strings classes are for students in grades two and up and meet on Tuesday afternoons: Level 1 at Holy Trinity Church, 3:30-4:20 p.m.; Level 2 at Holy Trinity Church, 4:30-5:20 p.m.; and Level 3 at Journey Middle School, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Individual lessons are 30 minutes long and are designed according to the student’s needs.

“[Students] often enjoy learning pieces from the group classes and also solo songs from Suzuki,” said teacher Maria Wang. “They truly progress a lot from the lesson to build their technique and to tackle their weaknesses.”

Teachers and students practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

For more information or to register, please contact Lorna Bjorklund by calling 250-642-6681 or email sookeharmonyproject@shaw.ca.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

Just Posted

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Police search for man suspected of brandishing machete, assault in Victoria park

Chadwick Wsiaki, 35, wanted on Canada-wide warrant

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Victoria endorses growing food in city greenhouses, distributing to residents annually

‘This program should be annual, pandemic or not’

Very Good Butchers team up with Pamela Anderson Foundation to support plant-based eating

Anderson calls the partnership ‘romantic activism’ that combines ‘sexy and compassionate’ businesses

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

RCMP searching for missing Duncan man

Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey, 23, last seen Oct. 4

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Island First Nations offering harm reduction for severe alcoholism

The Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program aims to help chronic alcoholics recover their lives

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

Harmony Project Sooke begins fall classes

Students have a choice of group classes, online individual lessons, or a combination of both

Most Read