Harmony Project Sooke begins fall classes

Students have a choice of group classes, online individual lessons, or a combination of both

Harmony Project Sooke’s drumline in-person group classes are back, but following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Alex Mold photo)

Harmony Project Sooke has resumed its drumline and strings programs.

Students have a choice of in-person group classes, on-line individual lessons, or a combination of both.

Modelled after the Harmony Project in Los Angeles, Harmony Project Sooke is a non-profit society that provides musical instruments and instruction to children and youth in the Sooke area.

Drumline group class takes place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Journey Middle School. New students in grades six and up are invited to join.

Chris Rivollier and Alex Mold teach the drumline.

RELATED: Harmony Project Sooke holds first virtual concert

Strings classes are for students in grades two and up and meet on Tuesday afternoons: Level 1 at Holy Trinity Church, 3:30-4:20 p.m.; Level 2 at Holy Trinity Church, 4:30-5:20 p.m.; and Level 3 at Journey Middle School, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Individual lessons are 30 minutes long and are designed according to the student’s needs.

“[Students] often enjoy learning pieces from the group classes and also solo songs from Suzuki,” said teacher Maria Wang. “They truly progress a lot from the lesson to build their technique and to tackle their weaknesses.”

Teachers and students practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

For more information or to register, please contact Lorna Bjorklund by calling 250-642-6681 or email sookeharmonyproject@shaw.ca.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke