Harmony Project Sooke begins fall classes

Both strings and drumline programs resume in the coming weeks.

Harmony Project Sooke’s fall classes resume soon. During the summer head strings teacher Maria Wang assessed the instrument sizes for strings students so that they can get appropriate instruments for a good start in fall classes. (Contributed - Sheila Whincup)

The arrival of fall is accompanied by a return to music-making in Harmony Project Sooke classes.

The HPS Strings program (violin, viola, cello) and its Drumline program (marching band-style drumming) resume in the coming weeks.

“This year, our goal is to have students attend in-person classes as much as possible. They learn so well that way and also enjoy the live interaction,” said Lorna Bjorklund, HPS executive director.

Harmony Project Sooke is a non-profit society that provides musical instruments and instruction to children and youth in the Sooke area.

This year, the Strings program will offer a beginners class for students in grades three to six.

“To provide a better ensemble experience, we will combine the previous Level 1 and 2 classes to form the HPS Junior Orchestra,” said lead string teacher Maria Wang.

Classes are held on Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings at Journey Middle School, Holy Trinity Church and Sooke Baptist Church.

The Sooke Strings Orchestra meets on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Journey Middle School. Orchestra students who sign up for the HPS program will receive a weekly one-hour private lesson. Students who join the orchestra must be Grade 6 or above and pass an audition.

Drumline classes begin the first week of October on Tuesday afternoons at Journey Middle School. Teachers Chris Rivolier and Alex Mold are excited to welcome students with some new compositions tailored to a junior and a senior drumline.

“Our bass drums have been tuned higher than ever before for a more articulate sound as the new music demands this from them,” Mold said.

For more information or to register, please visit www.harmonyprojectsooke.ca or contact Lorna Bjorklund at sookeharmonyproject@shaw.ca.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationMusicSookeWest Shore