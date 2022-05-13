Saanich Fire Department Lt.-Insp. Sean Lillis encourages residents on darker streets to invest in a reflective address marker sign. Orders for the signs are being taken now by the department. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Fire Department Lt.-Insp. Sean Lillis encourages residents on darker streets to invest in a reflective address marker sign. Orders for the signs are being taken now by the department. (Black Press Media file photo)

Help yourself be more findable in an emergency, says Saanich Fire Department

Department’s new reflective signs designed to save valuable response time

The Saanich Fire Department is encouraging residents around rural Saanich and other dimly-lit neighbourhoods such as 10 Mile Point, Arbutus/Queenswood and Cordova Bay Road to invest in a reflective address sign.

The department’s new sign program aims to help emergency responders more easily locate addresses on dark streets, an ability that can help save seconds or even minutes of response time, according to fire prevention division Lt.-Insp. Sean Lillis.

“All too often, when responding to a rural address for an emergency in the evening or early morning, it can be hard to find the house number,” he said in a release. “If you have a reflective marker, we can see the address right away and won’t waste precious time looking for it.”

After nightfall or in adverse weather conditions, it can be challenging to identify a house or locate a particular driveway, especially in rural areas. The blue-and-white reflective markers being made available by the fire department are designed to increase visibility for approaching emergency responders.

The signs cost $45, payable in advance at Saanich’s No. 1 hall at 760 Vernon Ave., beside the municipal hall. For residents who are not sure of the best location for the sign, a firefighter can come to the home, suggest an ideal spot and even assist with installation, if needed.

Residents are advised to reach out to BC 1 Call before digging a post hole to avoid potential safety hazards.

Orders can be taken by phone at 250-475-5500 or by emailing fireprevention@saanich.ca.

