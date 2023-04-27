Here’s why there will be 2,900 rubber ducks on Sooke River

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club hosts the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.

It’s time to get your ducks in a row.

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club presents the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.

Money raised from the event goes towards various fundraising efforts for the Lions club. Duck Day occurs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sooke River Campground, with the duck race expected to start at noon.

The event will see 2,900 rubber ducks race down the Sooke River.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t bought your duck yet, you’re out of luck, as the last one was sold on April 22. The first five ducks to cross the finish line will win anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

The event is free to attend and includes entertainment, face painting and refreshments.

This year, there will be games for children, a colouring competition in schools leading up to the event and a scavenger hunt with rocks decorated with duck pictures hidden around Sooke. Children who find the rocks can exchange them for a prize. Businesses are also participating in a decorated duck contest.

“It’s a family event. It’s a great community day,” said organizer Alison Hogan.

She said fundraising is essential to the group because there are only so many other dollars available. The Lions club tries its “very best” to keep any money it raises to local causes.

For more on Duck Day, check out the Sooke Harbourside Lions Club on Facebook.

