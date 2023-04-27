The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club hosts the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club hosts the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.

Here’s why there will be 2,900 rubber ducks on Sooke River

Duck Day at Sooke River Campground on May 13

It’s time to get your ducks in a row.

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club presents the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.

Money raised from the event goes towards various fundraising efforts for the Lions club. Duck Day occurs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sooke River Campground, with the duck race expected to start at noon.

The event will see 2,900 rubber ducks race down the Sooke River.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t bought your duck yet, you’re out of luck, as the last one was sold on April 22. The first five ducks to cross the finish line will win anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

The event is free to attend and includes entertainment, face painting and refreshments.

This year, there will be games for children, a colouring competition in schools leading up to the event and a scavenger hunt with rocks decorated with duck pictures hidden around Sooke. Children who find the rocks can exchange them for a prize. Businesses are also participating in a decorated duck contest.

“It’s a family event. It’s a great community day,” said organizer Alison Hogan.

She said fundraising is essential to the group because there are only so many other dollars available. The Lions club tries its “very best” to keep any money it raises to local causes.

For more on Duck Day, check out the Sooke Harbourside Lions Club on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Sooke students to participate in Music Monday celebration


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke Community Calendar

Just Posted

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club hosts the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.
Here’s why there will be 2,900 rubber ducks on Sooke River

Ravi Parmar on April 12 announced his candidacy for the NDP to fill the seat vacated by former-premier John Horgan. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Parmar secures BC NDP nomination for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

Victoria Police said a dead newborn baby was found in a parking lot on April 26. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

Mayor Maja Tait and councillors Al Beddows, Jeff Bateman, Dana Lajeunesse and Tony St-Pierre received a raise Jan. 1. Missing Kevin Pearson and Megan McMath. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council receives third raise since 2019