HeroWork walkathon raising funds for Langford Indigenous facility

Oct. 23 Walk to Rebuild will help fund a radical renovation for the Indigenous Perspectives Society

Volunteers with HeroWork perform a radical renovation on the training facility for the Indigenous Perspectives Society. (HeroWork screencap)

Some local heroes will be at it again this weekend, working to revamp the training facility for the Indigenous Perspectives Society (IPS) one step at a time.

Saturday’s Walk to Rebuild at West Shore Parks and Recreation was organized by HeroWork to raise funds for a radical renovation for IPS, which helps foster a deeper understanding of Indigenous perspectives, cultural differences, and the need for self-determination.

ALSO READ: HeroWork Victoria tackles makeover of Salvation Army rehab centre

More than a walkathon, the inspirational event includes a “toss the boss,” karaoke, construction, Indigenous recognition, a 12-hour marathon walk and much more. The 12-hour challenge gets underway at 6 a.m. Oct. 23, with the final lap drummed over the finish line at 6 p.m.

With $20,000 in matching funds from Westhills Land Corp. and Verity Construction, HeroWork hopes to raise well over $40,000 for the project.

Recently honoured as one of Canada’s Top 100 charities, HeroWork’s radical renovation for the IPS will help address the need for reconciliation, rooted in Indigenous rights and title, colonization, stereotyping, and privilege.

HeroWork will revamp the training facility to accommodate 50 participants, including new breakout rooms. They will be adding washrooms and offices, improving lighting, soundproofing and airflow. There will be an overall redesign of the interior, exterior and landscaping, anchored in Indigenous people’s connection with the natural world, culture, values, and lifestyles that reflect not only Indigenous communities but Indigenous people as clients.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

HeroWork has completed millions of dollars worth of non-profit renovations throughout Greater Victoria. Organizations such as Our Place, Mustard Seed Food Bank, Power To Be, Salvation Army Addictions & Rehabilitation Centre and Rainbow Kitchen have all benefited from HeroWork projects.

In a typical year, HeroWork engages with up to 200 companies and over 700 volunteers to complete comprehensive renovations at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional builds.

Donations will be accepted for the Walk To Rebuild until Oct. 29. For more information contact: marlena.salvador@herowork.com or at 250-588-0148.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore