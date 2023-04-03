Chief Supt. Sean Sullivan, the then Island District officer in charge of B.C operations and police response to the tsunami warning issued in 2018, poses for a photograph at Whiffin Spit Park. (File photo by Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Hike prepares Sooke residents for tsunami scenario

Hike to Higher Ground set for Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m.

What you learn on this hike could save your life.

The Sooke Emergency Program Team is hosting Hike for Higher Ground as a way to educate the public and raise awareness of the risks associated with a tsunami.

While most of Sooke, including all schools, are safe from the risk of a tsunami, the purpose of the annual Hike for Higher Ground is to ensure all residents are familiar with what to do in the event of an emergency, the District of Sooke explained in a media release.

Because Sooke is geographically located on a hillside, most of the properties in the district would not be impacted by a tsunami. They would, however, be impacted by the earthquake which caused it. Residents living in high-risk areas such as close to shorelines are advised to hike to higher ground if there is a tsunami warning in effect. Walking or hiking to Sooke Road and West Coast Road or above would provide a safe option.

Sooke River has the potential to flood during a tsunami surge as well, so residents living on properties along the southern section of the river’s shoreline should also seek higher ground.

During a significant event in Sooke, the Emergency Operations Centre will be activated for a co-ordinated response, with reception centres opened at Sooke Community Hall and Edward Milne Community School to support residents who have to evacuate their homes.

RELATED: Greater Victoria tsunami risk mapped out in new online tool

A local tsunami caused by a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake – associated with a felt earthquake – off the coast of Vancouver Island poses the main risk of a tsunami in the Capital Region. Although feeling a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake will be an early sign of a potential tsunami, the earthquake would need to be substantial to trigger a significant tsunami.

In the fall of 2022, the province and the Capital Regional District launched the Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal to enable residents and visitors to make informed emergency preparedness plans in order to keep people safe during a tsunami.

Visit prepareyourself.ca for information relating to where you live, work, or visit, and how to prepare an emergency kit.

The Hike to Higher Ground gets underway Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at Whiffin Spit. The free event will provide an opportunity to meet your neighbours, connect with volunteers with Sooke’s emergency program, and have a chance to win a four-person emergency kit valued at $200.


