Three City of Langford employees pose for a quick photo on Goldstream Avenue. They have been working night shifts to install holiday displays this past month to help make city streets sparkle. (Photo courtesy of the City of Langford)

Three City of Langford employees pose for a quick photo on Goldstream Avenue. They have been working night shifts to install holiday displays this past month to help make city streets sparkle. (Photo courtesy of the City of Langford)

Holiday spirit sparkles in Langford

Santa’s helpers working hard to make the city shine

Mirroring their counterpart in the red suit, City of Langford employees have been putting in some long nights, through some extreme weather, but it hasn’t dampened their spirits while they make Langford’s holiday decor sparkle.

The city is encouraging everyone to come out to enjoy the festive lights and displays set up around Langford.

With the support of a long list of sponsors, the city is also offering some socially distanced events at City Centre Park, horse-drawn carriage tours and a photo-worthy tinsel tunnel up on a mountain top among others.

See the full list of fun at langford.ca/christmas.

READ MORE: Festive family friendly events return to Langford this holiday season

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Holidays and Seasonal EventsLangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke cafe owner ‘shocked, honoured and humbled’ to win business of the year
Next story
Sooke offers gifts and donations to Ayre Manor and Transition House

Just Posted

Ayre Manor residents Terry and his wife Dawn eating some snacks at the annual Christmas party. (Supplied by Ayre Manor)
Sooke offers gifts and donations to Ayre Manor and Transition House

BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

A rendering of one of the buildings involved in the Capital Region Housing Corporation’s Caledonia redevelopment in Fernwood. (Photo courtesy of CRHC)
Fernwood project to receive boosted housing reserve grant from Victoria

A volunteer with the Salvation Army drops donated toys into a bin during a recent fundraiser event at the Saanich Victoria Citadel. Donations of toys, cash and other goods are being accepted until Dec. 24 as part of the organization’s holiday appeal. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Salvation Army Victoria Citadel hosting annual holiday toy drive in Saanich