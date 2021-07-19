The idea of helping residents create a successful home vegetable garden is being cultivated by Growing Together, a Greater Victoria-based initiative. (Black Press Media file photo)

Home gardeners supported through Greater Victoria growing program

Initiative teaches residents to grow food at home, connects new gardeners with resources

Growing Together, a collaboration of more than 20 organizations, is developing strategies to support new gardeners to encourage more area residents to grow their own food.

The initiative supports learning to grow food at home to bring more food security, community, and a renewed interest in learning to garden. Now in its second year of operation, Growing Together looks to continue connecting new gardeners with resources to support them in their efforts.

“Growing food for the first time can be intimidating. We began this program with the goal of making growing food as accessible and successful as possible,” Lisa Small, the program’s coordinator, said in a release.

Growing Together features how-to videos from experienced local gardeners who teach methods for such things as composting and harvesting, as well as about the growing cycle.

Other elements include a help hotline for questions and Victoria Seed Share, a project that collects and redistributes free seeds across the region.

“Last year we saw people forming connections, visiting each other’s gardens, sharing knowledge and passion around food. Especially as pandemic restrictions begin to ease, there is the opportunity this year for more connections and one-on-one support to be built through the mentorship program,” Small said.

To learn more visit growingfood-together.com.

