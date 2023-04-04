Horticulturist shares journey of sustainable gardening and innovative greenhouse techniques at Sooke Garden Club meeting

Jane Squier has studied horticulture for over 40 years. Her idease will be shared with the Sooke Garden Club on April 26. (Contributed by Jane Squier)

Breakfast with avocado toast, fresh lemon used in salad dressings, baking and simple hot water, lemon juice, and oranges ripe for picking. Simple yet so enjoyable. Growing these yourself and picking them off the vine instead of selecting from the produce section at the grocery store would be a dream.

This month’s Sooke Garden Club speaker Jane Squier does just that.

Squier will share a presentation of her journey from growing commercial greenhouse lettuce to establishing a subtropical orchard with more than 35 varieties of citrus and four varieties of avocados. She will share greenhouse innovations which help to create a beautiful, productive and sustainable environment.

Squier’s background is over 40 years of experience operating greenhouse and market garden businesses.

Managing organic and hydroponic systems in tropical, Mediterranean, and cold (Zone 3) climates. She studied horticulture and agroecology at Alberta’s Olds College and the University of B.C., aquaponics at the University of Vancouver Island, and soil microbiology at The Soil Food Web School.

Squier converted her 6,000-square-foot greenhouse into an orchard of 125 hardy citrus and avocado trees in 2014.

Striving to reduce her ecological footprint, she incorporates extensive rainwater collection, solar energy systems, thermal mass, anaerobic digestion and a keen interest in building healthy soil and nutrient-rich food using regenerative agriculture techniques. She shares her findings on her website and on YouTube.

Members of the Sooke Garden Club are invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday (April 26) at 7 p.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd. Becoming a member is as simple as attending a meeting and signing up. Please visit the group’s Facebook page, website at sookegardenclub.ca, or email sookegc@gmail.com for more information.

The Sooke Garden Club will have their annual plant sale on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Centre. The club will offer many plants, herbs, vegetables, and information on gardening.

