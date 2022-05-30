The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hot dogs, pulled pork sliders augment page-turners at Oak Bay book sale

With solid confidence in book selection, organizers at Churchmouse Books are enhancing the literary offerings with summertime flavours for the annual summer book sale.

Pulled pork sliders, hot dogs and drinks will be at hand for the sale alongside a silent auction of selected special editions and collector titles.

The secondhand book shop that runs every weekend at St. Mary’s in Oak Bay expands once each season to fill the pews with thousands of pre-owned books, organized by category and subject.

St. Mary’s launched the by-donation, volunteer-run used bookshop in 2016. All books are donated and patrons make a donation for the books they take home. Proceeds support The Food Bank at St John the Divine, Our Place and Threshold Housing Society.

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay.

READ ALSO: Security stands on guard for bees at Saanich shopping centre (video)

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay

Previous story
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.