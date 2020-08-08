Hungry Hearts Gala goes virtual with new mac and cheese competition

Guests chat with Chef Castro Boateng at a previous Hungry Hearts fundraiser gala for Our Place Society. This year the event is going virtual with a new mac and cheese competition. (Photo by Derek Ford)

More than a dozen local restaurants will be competing for the best mac and cheese in the city – all in support of the Our Place Hungry Hearts Virtual Gala.

From Aug. 8 to Sept. 8, participating restaurants will add a speciality mac and cheese dish to their menu, and patrons will vote for their favourite. The results will be announced during the virtual gala on Sept. 12, hosted live from Hungry Hearts 2020 committee chair Charolette Salomon’s own home.

“The hotel and restaurant industry has been so supportive of the work we do, and they’ve been hit hard by this health crisis, too,” said Julian Daly, CEO of Our Place.

“This contest will allow us to give back to them, while also raising much-needed funds to support our most vulnerable citizens.”

The live-streamed Facebook event will include a performance from Darcy Phillips, who was Jann Arden’s touring keyboardist, along with a culinary demonstration from last year’s Hungry Hearts champion Nicolas Hipperson, executive chef of the Union Club. The event will also feature an auction and a Q and A session with Daly.

The money raised from the virtual gala will address the double pandemic affecting the Island’s most vulnerable residents through boosting health and wellness initiatives, including outreach paramedics, medical supplies, extended hours for Our Place and other resources.

The participating restaurants include Aura Restaurant, Heron Rock Bistro, Crooked Goose Bistro, 10 Acres, Il Covo, Boondocks, Courtney Room, Frankie’s Modern Diner, Spinnakers, Virtuous Pie, Irish Times Pub, Chuck’s Burger Bar, Smuggler’s Cove Pub, Boom and Batten, and Darcy’s Pub (Westshore).

For more information visit ourplacesociety.com/get-involved/hungry-hearts-2020.

