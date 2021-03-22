Inner Harbour’s Welcome to Victoria garden will bloom after all

Hanging baskets also back in the budget for Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

Businesses bring the bloom back to the Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

The Welcome to Victoria garden will bloom on the Inner Harbour after all.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority named the garden among the cost-cutting measures required because of the cancelled cruise seasons for 2020 and 2021.

Cruises make up 70 per cent of the annual revenues for the not-for-profit.

“Decisions to cut back on operations and other services that Victorians truly love is not something we take lightly, but without the revenues from cruises for two years, we had to make difficult decisions for 2021,” said Ian Robertson, CEO.

Horizon Nurseries and Chek News ponied up costs, plants and staff to replant the garden come late May.

Hanging baskets, also trimmed from the budget, will also appear along the causeway.

