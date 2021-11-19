Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

“Hope” sheltered at HSS for three days with their family

Many furry friends were saved during the floods in the Hope area, but one pup really captured the hearts of local volunteers.

Volunteers at Hope Secondary School left a lasting impression on one stranded family who stayed in Hope for three days; some much so, they renamed their golden retriever puppy Hope.

A photo posted on the school’s Facebook page on has garnered plenty of attention with the adorable Hope at centre stage, surrounded by volunteers.

“A mascot!” exclaimed Terry Fines Flexhaug. “Awesome. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers!! You are all amazing and helped an incredible amount of people.”

According to school superintendent Balan Moorthy, as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, more than 1,000 people were welcomed to the school, which gave them a place to rest, warm up and recover as they waited out the floods.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodHope

Previous story
Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

Just Posted

Former Victoria tattoo artist David Samuel Hadden pleaded guilty to four out of six counts of sexual assault in court Nov. 19. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to four counts of sexual assault

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (Sooke Unit 37) members practice many sea skills as part of their training. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke search and rescue recruits ready for full-time duty

Amber Sheasgreen, out on one of the search and rescue boats, is headed to the Mediterranean over Christmas to help with the charity Refugee Rescue. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke volunteer to help prevent refugee loss of life at sea

West Shore firefighters had a busy start to the week. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 elevator rescues needed due to power outages on West Shore