James Bay’s Teacup Tree brings blooms and beauty to a quiet street

The Teacup Tree, which stands on Clarence Street in James Bay, has bloomed again this year. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)The Teacup Tree, which stands on Clarence Street in James Bay, has bloomed again this year. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

On a quiet street in James Bay, walkers can find a plum tree adorned with seasonal buds and teacups – The Teacup Tree.

Decorated in honour of the homeowner’s grandmothers, The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street, inviting guests to come and stay a moment underneath.

Standing under the tree, the hustle and bustle of Victoria feels a million miles away, even if the legislature building is just a few short minutes walk from Clarence Street.

The tinkling of the teacups hanging from almost every branch is accompanied by chirping birds and the music of a windchime, giving whoever is near a moment of peace.

The collection is a part of the artsREACH project, a non-profit that works to implement arts in schools, according to the tree’s website.

READ MORE: ‘Murals simply make the city more cool,’ says councillor who wants more public arts funding

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culture

Previous story
Sooke names park in Sunriver after Hannah Day

Just Posted

The Teacup Tree, which stands on Clarence Street in James Bay, has bloomed again this year. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
James Bay’s Teacup Tree brings blooms and beauty to a quiet street

The Telus Ocean building will be a zero-carbon structure when it rises from this construction site in downtown Victoria. More new buildings in the capital and across the province will soon have to be built to produce lower emissions as the province is set to bring its Zero Carbon Step Code. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
‘Long overdue’: B.C. introducing new powers to limit emissions of new buildings

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Hannah Day’s mother Brooke Ervin pushes Josee Dare in the swing added to the park in Sunriver named in honour of her daughter. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke names park in Sunriver after Hannah Day

Pop-up banner image