James Bay’s Teacup Tree brings blooms and beauty to a quiet street

The Teacup Tree, which stands on Clarence Street in James Bay, has bloomed again this year. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street in James Bay. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

On a quiet street in James Bay, walkers can find a plum tree adorned with seasonal buds and teacups – The Teacup Tree.

Decorated in honour of the homeowner’s grandmothers, The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street, inviting guests to come and stay a moment underneath.

Standing under the tree, the hustle and bustle of Victoria feels a million miles away, even if the legislature building is just a few short minutes walk from Clarence Street.

The tinkling of the teacups hanging from almost every branch is accompanied by chirping birds and the music of a windchime, giving whoever is near a moment of peace.

The collection is a part of the artsREACH project, a non-profit that works to implement arts in schools, according to the tree’s website.

READ MORE: ‘Murals simply make the city more cool,’ says councillor who wants more public arts funding

@HLFerguson

hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culture