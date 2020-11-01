Jewish temple hosts virtual six-part speaker series focusing on ‘building bridges’

The first talk takes place on Nov. 1

Shoshana Litman, acclaimed Maggidah and storyteller, will be the first speaker in the series. (Provided by Kolot Mayim Reform Temple)

A local Jewish temple is offering a virtual event aiming to ‘build bridges’ through language, song and story.

Kolot Mayim Reform Temple, on Shelbourne Street, hosts a six-part series of speakers starting on Nov. 1 and running until May.

Shoshana Litman, acclaimed Maggidah and storyteller, will be the first speaker in the series and will touch on building Jewish culture through stories and songs.

READ ALSO: Jewish centre’s deli to reopen with takeout menu

“I’m excited to explore how traditional and contemporary stories and songs continue to influence Jewish culture,” Litman said, adding that she plans to demonstrate this trend with the story of how she became Canada’s first ordained Maggidah, which is a female Jewish storyteller and teacher. Litman will be available to answer questions after her presentation.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Jewish community explores how its history holds similiarities with local First Nations’

The virtual talks are held on the first Sunday of every month leading up until May, excluding April. Kolot Mayim Reform Temple has been active for 20 years and this is the third time its offered this speaker series.

For more information on registration visit kolotmayimreformtemple.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and culture