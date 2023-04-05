Join the fight against invasive Scotch broom and litter in Sooke

The District of Sooke is calling on residents to join a community clean-up and broom-busting blitz.

The event takes place on April 21 at 2280 Pyrite Drive. Participants meet at the picnic shelter between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In celebration of Earth Day, the event aims to remove invasive scotch broom, clear litter, and promote spending time in nature.

“This event is a great way to meet like-minded members of the community. It’s incredible to see the amount of invasives we can tackle by coming together with this sort of area-specific blitz,” said Jessica Boquist, Parks and Environmental Services coordinator.

Aside from District parks staff, volunteers from the Sooke Broombusters and Juan de Fuca Trails Society will be present to guide participants. No experience is necessary.

Equipment and complimentary refreshments will be provided, but supplies are limited. Participants who have broom-cutting loppers are encouraged to bring them.

The event will also feature a FireSmart information station.

“Broom is a keen ignition source. Working to remove the species can greatly impact mitigating our wildfire risk,” says Ashlene Aktarian, the district’s FireSmart coordinator.

“Sooke’s wildfire risk is more significant than many realize. I hope to connect with residents to help the community be more proactive in facing our (wildfire) risk.”

RELATED: Spring blooms in Sooke a sign of unwanted Scotch broom

RELATED: Chipped Scotch broom to help gardens grow in Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentparksSookeWest Shore