Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

Sooke ATV Club held a trash collection day in the backwoods of Jordan River on Oct. 3. (Contributed photo)

Fifteen members of the Sooke ATV Club armed with work gloves, garbage bags, and all-terrain vehicles were out picking up trash along Forebay Road in Jordan River on Oct. 3.

The volunteers filled a dumpster with various garbage items, including household items, mattresses, and construction waste. The club also recovered an abandoned boat. Another two loads of metal were brought out separately.

Sooke ATV Club is one of six Island-based clubs associated with ATVBC and recently celebrated its first anniversary.

With more than 50 members, the club is growing quickly and making its mark with cleaner forests and spreading the word of safe and sustainable riding etiquette, Sooke ATV Club said in a statement.

Curious about joining or learning more? Check out www.sookeatvclub.com or email at sookeatvclub@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sooke ATV Club members collected a dumpster full of trash on Oct. 3. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
United Way micro-grants a boon for Esquimalt residents

Just Posted

Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

Oak Bay sailor dies from stroke suffered during solo adventure

Glenn Wakefield ‘died on his own terms,’ wife says

Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

West Shore RCMP arrest 13-year-old, seize replica handgun

Police responded to a report of a young boy holding a handgun at Ruth King Elementary at 3:30 p.m.

Humpback found dead off Vancouver Island suffered blunt force trauma prior to its death

Hawkeye’s death adds to growing concern about ship strikes from both sides of border

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Beach fire debate sparks unprecedented response in Tofino

“It’s double what we received for cannabis and we did that over a several-month period.”

Most Read