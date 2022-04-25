Robotics team members Aidan Freer Martinez, Nathan Wourms, Robbie Sutherland, vice-principal Kelly Dvorak, and Liam Darlington earned a bronze medal in the Skills Canada regional competition. (RIck Stiebel/News Staff)

Journey robotics team programs bronze

While winning a medal is always nice, it’s just one of the many rewards reaped by Journey Middle School’s robotics program members.

Grade 6 students on the school’s robotics team earned a bronze medal in March at the Skills Canada B.C. robotics competition for schools on South Vancouver Island.

The students had to overcome 10 challenges during the online competition, which involved picking up blocks with their robot from an alpha base and moving them to other locations on a map that all competing schools shared within a 2.5-hour timeline.

“It’s a great educational and recreational program and the students really enjoy the competitive part,” said acting vice-principal Kelly Dvorak.

“It’s great to see kids learning new skills and how well they did,” said Dvorak, who’s been involved in the robotics program since its inception about eight years ago.

“Teamwork, supporting each other and teaching each other new skills were all huge contributors to the team’s success.”

Grade 6 student Aidan Freer Martinez said she enjoyed the opportunity to compete against other schools.

“It was great to show older kids that we can be just as good as they are,” she added.

Robbie Sutherland said the program is a great way to learn computer science.

“It’s a really fun learning experience,” the Grade 6 student noted.

Although Grade 6 student Nathan Wourms said robotics was new to him when he joined, he was surprised by how much fun and how rewarding the program is.

Liam Darlington agreed, saying the program is “very rewarding” for anyone interested in computers and programming.

