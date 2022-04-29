Jury selected for Sooke Fine Arts Show

The jury is in place for this summer’s Sooke Fine Arts Show.

This year’s jury panel includes some of B.C.’s most experienced arts professionals, all with considerable depth and breadth in their knowledge of the arts.

Mark Heine, Nicholas Tuele and Barbara Zeigler will review and choose more than 300 art pieces for the show and determine the award winners and special recognition honours.

RELATED: Call for submissions opens for return of Sooke Fine Art Show

Heine, a previous winner at the Sooke Fine Arts Show, looks forward to rewarding the adventurous spirit of the entrants and bestowing the same confidence in them that he once received. He believes that every artist is a product of his or her experiences and influences.

“No two artists are alike,” said Heine. “And the changing preferences of a different jury opens the door to appreciating a wider scope of art. What doesn’t catch the jury’s eye one year may in the next, through a different set of eyes.”

Zeigler agrees that submitting to a juried show can be helpful for the artists as they learn how to effectively communicate the meaning of their work.

“I’m always most interested in works in which I sense I am seeing something in a way I have not seen it before,” said Zeigler.

Tuele looks for excellence, innovation, presentation, and achievement of the artist’s objective in submitted pieces.

“Artists must be attentive to every detail of their work, because the smallest of reasons will allow the juror to pass over the piece,” he said.

Artists are encouraged to submit their works for this year’s arts show until May 24. For more information on submissions, please go online to www.sookefinearts.com.

This is the 36th year of the Sooke Fine Arts Show and marks a return to the SEAPARC Leisure Complex for the live arts festival. The show runs from July 22 to Aug. 1, and includes the gallery of juried art works, as well as music, demonstrations, talks, guided tours, and activities for youth and seniors.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitSookeWest Shore