The Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to SEAPARC Leisure Centre in July. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Jury selected for Sooke Fine Arts Show

Deadline to submit work is May 24

The jury is in place for this summer’s Sooke Fine Arts Show.

This year’s jury panel includes some of B.C.’s most experienced arts professionals, all with considerable depth and breadth in their knowledge of the arts.

Mark Heine, Nicholas Tuele and Barbara Zeigler will review and choose more than 300 art pieces for the show and determine the award winners and special recognition honours.

RELATED: Call for submissions opens for return of Sooke Fine Art Show

Heine, a previous winner at the Sooke Fine Arts Show, looks forward to rewarding the adventurous spirit of the entrants and bestowing the same confidence in them that he once received. He believes that every artist is a product of his or her experiences and influences.

“No two artists are alike,” said Heine. “And the changing preferences of a different jury opens the door to appreciating a wider scope of art. What doesn’t catch the jury’s eye one year may in the next, through a different set of eyes.”

Zeigler agrees that submitting to a juried show can be helpful for the artists as they learn how to effectively communicate the meaning of their work.

“I’m always most interested in works in which I sense I am seeing something in a way I have not seen it before,” said Zeigler.

Tuele looks for excellence, innovation, presentation, and achievement of the artist’s objective in submitted pieces.

“Artists must be attentive to every detail of their work, because the smallest of reasons will allow the juror to pass over the piece,” he said.

Artists are encouraged to submit their works for this year’s arts show until May 24. For more information on submissions, please go online to www.sookefinearts.com.

This is the 36th year of the Sooke Fine Arts Show and marks a return to the SEAPARC Leisure Complex for the live arts festival. The show runs from July 22 to Aug. 1, and includes the gallery of juried art works, as well as music, demonstrations, talks, guided tours, and activities for youth and seniors.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke students give food bank a $8,200 boost

Just Posted

A pilot program that allows seniors 80 and older to renew their driver’s licenses in Sooke has been extended through 2022. (File - Black Press Media)
Province extends pilot program for senior driving tests in Sooke

Protests at the legislature over nine weeks between January and April cost the province nearly $386,000 in police overtime, according to the Victoria Police Department. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria off the hook for police OT related to legislature area rolling protests

Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building blaze

Tourism Nanaimo anticipates the city could see an overflow of visitors who would have otherwise gone to Victoria or Tofino as those communities see accommodations filling up. (Nanaimo Bulletin photo)
Nanaimo expecting overflow tourism as Victoria hotels fill up for summer