Juvenile eagle animal recovered from Sidney property euthanized

Wild ARC recovered the animal from a Sidney property on June 14

This picture, taken by cellphone from a distance, shows the juvenile eagle after it was found in Sidney. (Black Press Media file photo)

Staff at a Greater Victoria rehabilitation centre for wildlife have euthanized the juvenile eagle that left its Sidney nest earlier this month.

A statement from BCSPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) in Metchosin sent to Black Press Media late June 28 said a detailed physical examination revealed that the eagle had unspecified “multiple severe injuries” which led staff to humanely euthanize the animal.

“Each additional injury exponentially reduces the animal’s prognosis for recovery,” read the statement. “Animals in this state are also experiencing tremendous pain and suffering. Therefore, trained staff decided to euthanize this animal to relieve further distress and suffering.”

The statement from the centre neither cites when staff euthanized the animal nor the extent of its injuries. Black Press Media has reached out to the centre for additional details.

According to the statement from the centre, the centre receives 3,000 wild animals every year, with over 80 per cent in distress due to human activity.

“We aim to reduce this impact and educate the public about wildlife welfare and co-existing with nature,” it reads.

Staff from the centre recovered the animal in the evening hours of June 14 after the animal had left its nest under unknown circumstances.

The nest has a history. In 2017, a different nesting pair of bald eagles attracted significant attention by raising a red-tailed hawk.

