Kelowna-bought lottery ticket makes some-bunny $5 million richer

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Kelowna and some-bunny is $5 million richer this Easter weekend.
This is the second Classic Jackpot $5 million win in as many weeks with North Vancouver’s Simon Pleau winning in the March 29 draw.
The ticket purchased in Kelowna is the only one that matched all six winning numbers in Canada in the latest draw.
Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date on the ticket to claim their prize.
