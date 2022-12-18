The Oak Bay Recreation Centre is a hub of activity, including free community events on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Kick off 2023 with an Oak Bay neighbourhood walk

Free swimming, skating, jazzercize and tennis, with donations to KidSport encouraged

Oak Bay residents can kick off 2023 with a community walk followed by a meet and greet.

The journey begins Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, with the mayor leading folks on a four-kilometre amble.

Coffee, tea and cookies with council is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Sports View Lounge.

It’s one in a series of free events that fill the recreation centre at 1975 Bee St. on New Year’s Day, as per tradition in Oak Bay.

Jazzercise (registration required oakbay.ca/parks-recreation) runs 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with tennis lessons from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Skating is 12:30 p.m. to 2 with a kids’ fun swim to follow from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Donations to KidSport are welcome.

KidSport Greater Victoria gets kids in the game by offering grants of up to $700 per child, per year, for youth in the Capital Regional District.

Visit kidsportcanada.ca to learn more about the organization, apply for a grant or make a direct donation.

