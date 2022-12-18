Kick off 2023 with an Oak Bay neighbourhood walk

Free swimming, skating, jazzercize and tennis, with donations to KidSport encouraged

The Oak Bay Recreation Centre is a hub of activity, including free community events on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay residents can kick off 2023 with a community walk followed by a meet and greet.

The journey begins Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, with the mayor leading folks on a four-kilometre amble.

Coffee, tea and cookies with council is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Sports View Lounge.

It’s one in a series of free events that fill the recreation centre at 1975 Bee St. on New Year’s Day, as per tradition in Oak Bay.

Jazzercise (registration required oakbay.ca/parks-recreation) runs 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with tennis lessons from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Skating is 12:30 p.m. to 2 with a kids’ fun swim to follow from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Donations to KidSport are welcome.

KidSport Greater Victoria gets kids in the game by offering grants of up to $700 per child, per year, for youth in the Capital Regional District.

Visit kidsportcanada.ca to learn more about the organization, apply for a grant or make a direct donation.

