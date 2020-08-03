Langford Fire Rescue raised $1,065 for Burn Camp this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford firefighters raise $1,065 for Burn Camp

B.C. firefighters and burn survivors raise $200,068 this year for Burn Camp

Langford firefighters have made a $1,065 donation towards Burn Camp.

The Burn Fund hosts young burn survivors for one week of camp annually in July. This year, the camp was unable to happen due to the pandemic.

However, with the support of Langford firefighters, to celebrate its 27th year, Burn Camp hosted a virtual event where 100 young burn survivors and firefighters tuned in.

Langford Fire Rescue members have raised more than $5,000 towards the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Victoria and Esquimalt fire departments also donated $4,500. In total, 29 firefighter unions and eight burn survivors raised $200,068.

Burn Camp, held annually in Squamish, usually welcomes 70 to 80 campers aged six to 18. The Burn Fund covers all expenses, ensuring every young burn survivor in the province has the opportunity to attend.

“Firefighters have also gotten creative with fundraising, from virtual pancake breakfasts to 50/50 raffles. With many Burn Fund fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19, these donations are more important than ever,” said representatives of the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund in a press release.

“Burn Camp isn’t made by a place. It’s made by people. Whether it’s in person or virtually, the Burn Camp community remains strong despite this year’s challenges.”

For more information visit burnfund.org.

Langford Fire Rescue

