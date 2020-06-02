Langford Legion hesitantly re-opens with new hours

President says doors open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, says they’ll be open from Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. in response to the pandemic. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Norm Scott is down, but not out as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford reopens June 2.

One of the biggest concerns for the president of the Langford location has been whether they would be able to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Although he said they’ve lost anywhere between $50,000 to $70,000 worth in revenue from planned functions and events, his team was determined to continue serving their seniors, veterans and community members.

“Some people are wondering is this soon enough, or is the opening too late?,” said Scott. “It’s hard to say. I’m still very cautious about the pandemic because I want our veterans to know they can come here and feel safe.”

Scott has a laundry list of items that he’s already completed in order to adhere to the provincial health orders for Phase Two of re-opening local businesses and community hubs. When Legion members drop by starting Tuesday, the space will look slightly different.

Firstly, the doors won’t be open every day of the week. They’ve reduced to five days a week between Tuesday and Saturday and limited their hours between noon and 7 p.m.

The Legion kitchen will also be open on a limited basis from Wednesday to Saturday for four to five hours each day.

Plexiglas surrounds the counter where patrons order food at the bar.

Chairs are not allowed to be moved and tables can’t be shuffled around.

Memories of playing games together pre-pandemic will be looked on with rose-coloured glasses – pool will be played with a gloves, access to shuffleboard rocks will be limited by being placed behind the bar and those wanting to play darts will have to bring their own from home.

“We don’t know if this is going to be sustainable,” said Scott.

“If our members don’t come and use our restaurant or bar we might not be able to stay open for too long.

“Many branches are on the verge of closing and luckily we’re not at that point just yet.”

Looking ahead, Scott is still looking for volunteers to help with the entrance table that members will have to check in to so they can be traced.

Those interested in helping out at the Legion can reach out to 250-478-1828.

