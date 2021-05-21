Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, said the Legion has lost between $50,000 and $70,000 in revenue due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, said the Legion has lost between $50,000 and $70,000 in revenue due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

More traffic, competition for Station Road businesses something to consider

Langford developments planned for the Station Avenue railroad land adjacent to the Royal Canadian Legion could disrupt street business and access for the branch’s clientele, said the Legion’s president.

Earlier this month, Langford council and the Island Corridor Foundation unveiled plans to develop land between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Peatt Road into a park. This fall would see a dog park and parking lot on the north side of Station Avenue, with small business stalls and a performing arts space to eventually follow.

STORY: Langford’s Station Avenue corridor getting its park

The gravel patch that today sits beside the Station Avenue rail line provided parking that has been “a lot of help to the Legion for many, many decades,” said president Norm Scott.

Although he understands the city’s efforts to deter overnight parking and camping in the area, Scott wonders how the city’s new park development will affect Legion business if patrons can’t park nearby.

“The essence of what (the city is) doing is probably a good idea,” Scott said. “Is it the perfect location? Probably not.”

Considering the park development’s additive effect on the flow of bike and vehicle traffic, “the only thing I can hope for is that there is going to be some consultation with properties on Station Avenue,” Scott said. The park’s inclusion of food trucks also threatens competition for the Legion and Floyd’s local diner, he said.

He’s also heard suggestions for a car event in the area following the park’s development. “So what does that do in the essence of shutting down the street, and affecting the Legion’s business?”

“We have to look deeply at what the Legion is here for,” Scott said. “I think [the park development] is going to severely affect us.”

Related Story: Plans for new Legion in Langford include low-cost housing for seniors

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentRoyal Canadian LegionWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria Cool Aid Society aims to raise $100,000 through matching challenge

Just Posted

People look on as the Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it’s way towards Ogden Point, in Victoria, B.C., Friday, June 1, 2018. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians to the ramifications of the change that would temporarily allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Cruise blues: Harbour authority frets as Alaskan cruise ships set to bypass Victoria

CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority worries about a temporary measure becoming permanent

Sooke councillors debate the issues online during a May 10, 2021 council meeting. (YouTube/District of Sooke)
Sooke mayor eyes provincial plan to keep online council meetings

Province wants online council meetings expanded in B.C.

The Greater Victoria School District has reported a COVID-19 exposure at Cloverdale Traditional Elementary School in Saanich. (Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Cloverdale Elementary in Saanich

Potential exposure date May 17

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, said the Legion has lost between $50,000 and $70,000 in revenue due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

More traffic, competition for Station Road businesses something to consider

(Black Press Media file photo)
Black bear sighting in Saanich near Camosun College Interurban Campus

Police asking residents in the area to be on the lookout

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Plan to restart B.C.’s economy to be revealed as COVID restrictions ease says premier

Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara, cast members in the TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision
‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Blood Quantum’ overall winners at Canadian Screen Awards

TV comedy swan song won eight times, indigenous zombie feature won seven trophies in total

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi
Ontario court rules deadly shootdown of Flight 752 in Iran was act of terrorism

Ruling invalidates Iran’s immunity against civil litigation

(File photo)
RCMP: Witness video helps ID suspect who fled rollover crash near Horne Lake

Police say vehicle was reported stolen; two people then left on a dirt bike

RCMP on scene at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo following reports of shots fired. RCMP confirmed one person died in the incident. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
1 dead, ‘several’ arrested after shooting at Nanaimo strip mall

Heavy RCMP presence gathered at strip mall along old Island Highway

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Most Read