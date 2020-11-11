Langford resident and business owner Cynthia Cummings wrote a poem for her veteran husband called ‘A Veteran’s Wife’ in 2012. (Cynthia Cummings photo)

Langford woman writes poem for veteran husband who served over 25 years in the army

‘I am the woman who has seen into the eyes of his pain,’ says the veteran wife

Remembrance Day holds a special place in Cynthia Cummings heart. Not only does one of the Langford woman’s children currently work in the navy, but her husband has served in the army as a physician assistant for 25 years and counting.

As a mother of six and owner of Nifty Thrift Shop in Langford, Cummings wrote a poem, titled A Veterans Wife, in 2012.

A Veteran’s Wife

I am a veterans wife.

I am the woman who sees the man beyond the uniform, or the many medals that now rest in the glassed shadow box.

I am the woman who has seen into the eyes of his pain, sorrow and death, even when he smiles.

I am the wife that has wiped away the tears that have been shed from the nightmares, even though he tries to comfort me.

I am the woman who smiles at him in the morning, with complete understanding that he will never be the same man he once was, although he tries desperately to be.

I am the woman that has always loved him when he couldn’t love himself.

I am the woman that picks him up when the nightmare of memories flood back, as the flow of liquor continues.

I am the woman that will forgive when the harsh words spoken are not remembered.

I am that woman that loves him so deeply that I will try to blanket him with the painful memories of the war.

I am the woman that will love him for what he can share with me, and so grateful for what he does not.

I am a woman that loves her country, and her husband so fiercely for defending it.

I am the woman who truly understands he is not the same man .

I am the woman who knows our country, and others, are a better, safer country for his service.

He is not. He is broken.

But he stands proud to be a Canadian.

Proud of his military service.

He would die to defend his country.

Even to this day.

Despite his deep pain, not a complaint.

Ever.

I love him beyond measurement.

As he stands at attention to pay his respects to those who haven’t come home, I see despair in his eyes

He wishes it was him.

Although he carries on, the fight continues.

I am the woman who will continue fight side by side with him to the end.

He is a veteran.

I am a veterans wife.

– Cynthia Cummings

Most Read