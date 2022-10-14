Learn about medicinal herbs at next Sooke Garden Club meeting

Focus is on the benefits of herbs for the nervous system

There are many medicinal benefits to herbs. Local expert Joleen Kraft will give a talk about the magic plant at the next Sooke Garden Club meeting. (Contributed photo)

Cory McInnis | Contributed

My aunt used to grow herbs in hollowed-out stumps by her back door. Without even knowing it, she was trending way back then.

In addition to the plants’ attractiveness, the aromas of thyme, basil, parsley, oregano, and many other herbs also activated my senses, making me want to rub the leaves between my fingers.

My grandmother gave me an herb plant for my birthday, which I had planted for years on a stump. I’ve since moved on to raised beds and windowsill pots for herbs.

A large garden was part of Joleen Kraft’s childhood on the Prairies. Acupuncturist and herbalist, she grows a productive vegetable garden in Sooke and is working on establishing more herbals for her medicine-making practice.

The modern-alchemy.ca website shows Kraft’s herbal and acupuncture treatments.

“Every time you brush against an aromatic herb, you’re receiving a dose of herbal medicine,” Kraft says.

The Sooke Garden Club will be hearing from Kraft at its October meeting. Her focus is on the benefits of herbs for the nervous system that can be quickly grown.

Come to the Sooke Garden Club meeting on Wednesday (Oct. 26) at 7 p.m. if you are a member or would like to join at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Please visit our Facebook page, website sookegardenclub.ca, or email us at sookegc@gmail.com.

Cory McInnis writes for the Sooke Garden Club.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
