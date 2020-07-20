South Island Literacy invites residents to share their experiences from throughout the pandemic for the Pandemic Postcard Project. (File-South Island Literacy website)

Learning groups offer engaging opportunities for Sooke residents

Pandemic Post Card project reflects residents experiences during COVID-19

Two local initiatives are encouraging Sooke residents never to stop learning and sharing their experiences.

Sooke Region Life Long Learning has offered programs for adults in the region over the last three years, and now, provides learning sessions virtually.

The workshops cover a range of topics.

Many of the upcoming workshops will look at healthy eating, exploring the human relationship with nature, the Russian Revolution, electric vehicles and changes to the economic market due to COVID-19, and more.

The programs once offered in person at SEAPARC Leisure Centre and different locations in Sooke will now be held online due to the pandemic. The first workshop for this fall will start on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. 

All workshops are free and are open to adults.

The meetings are held over Zoom, and those who wish to participate can register by sending an email to sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com. Once you register, you’re sent a Zoom link by email closer to the date of the program start.

For more information and to browse upcoming workshops, please go online to sookeregionchn.org.

ALSO READ: Over 86% of Sooke property owners pay taxes on time

Also, a local literacy program is inviting Sooke residents to join in on an interactive project to reflect Sooke residents’ experiences during COVID-19.

The Pandemic Postcard Project invites community members to write, draw, or send photographs reflecting what has been happening in their lives during self-isolation.

Sarah Richer, Sooke Region Literacy Outreach coordinator, said she was inspired after seeing other communities doing something similar. 

“I was interested to hear what people have been doing. Sooke is a very creative community, and I think it is helpful for people to write about their experiences and reflect on how they coped over the past months. So much changed all at once, and people adapted very quickly,” said Richer. “Maybe the stories can also help inspire others.”

The project is hosted by South Island Literacy, which encourages learning for residents throughout Greater Victoria.

“When you think back on the last two months, what stands out in your mind?” reads the project website. “What were you inspired to do? How did you cope with difficult moments? What did you read?”

Richer will collect submissions until mid-September and then piece everything together into a book that will be available for people once completed.

Participants can send in drawings, photos, digital documents, or pieces of writing to contribute to the book. Richer asks that those who send in a piece of writing limit it to one page.

“My goal is to allow the community to reflect and share,” said Richer.

“It’s about community building and recognizing this shared experience we all have. This is a big moment in history, and we should be encouraging people to capture their stories.”

Those who wish to participate can send in their submissions to sookeliteracy@gmail.com. For more information, please visit southislandliteracy.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gnome stolen from Langford home was a gift for completing chemotherapy
Next story
BC Transit hands out free masks around Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Port Renfrew cuts cord from SEAPARC funding

Funds will be reallocated through Sooke and Juan de Fuca

Learning groups offer engaging opportunities for Sooke residents

Pandemic Post Card project reflects residents experiences during COVID-19

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Victoria’s median asking rent for one-bedroom hits $1,600

Rent prices up 15 per cent since 2019: PadMapper

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read