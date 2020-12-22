Legion members brave the ice to warm West Shore hearts

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 were out in the snow and ice to thank the West Shore community for its continued support. (Goldstream Gazette/Facebook)

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 were out in the ice and cold spreading some holiday cheer and warming hearts on the West Shore Tuesday morning.

Members were at the Tim Hortons’ location on Goldstream Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 22 handing out gift cards to cover coffees and other morning treats as a thank you to the West Shore community for its continued support.

“We want to give back to the community,” said president Norm Scott. “That’s what the Legion is part of.”

LIVE at Tim Hortons on Goldstream Avenue where the Langford Legion is spreading some holiday cheer handing out free coffees for the community Posted by Goldstream News Gazette on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The West Shore branch, located at 761 Station Ave. in Langford, is also home to the Goldstream Food Bank Society, Emergency Social Services, and a variety of community and youth organizations.

The Legion will be open again on Jan 2. Membership is open to everyone, not just veterans.

ALSO READ: Plans for new Legion in Langford include low-cost housing for seniors

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Royal Canadian LegionWest Shore